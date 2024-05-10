Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 241 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $119.59 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

