Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $68.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

