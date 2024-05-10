KeyCorp Increases Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

