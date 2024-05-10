Keystone Financial Services Has $827,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.61.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $412.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $306.26 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

