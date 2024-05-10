Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.6 %

KRUS opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

