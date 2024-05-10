Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 0.6%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.15. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

