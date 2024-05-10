LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several research firms recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 50.8% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $113.82 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

