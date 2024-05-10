Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,018 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

