Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 34,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

MSFT opened at $412.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $306.26 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

