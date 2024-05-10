London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 88,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 184,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

