Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,276 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

