Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,290 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 125,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $76.00 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

