ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $76.25 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.