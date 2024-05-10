MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.73.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of MarketAxess
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.7% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $204.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.52. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $198.01 and a twelve month high of $303.85.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
