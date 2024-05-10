Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 180,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.63 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

