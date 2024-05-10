Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AMMO worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $537,365.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.41. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. AMMO had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

