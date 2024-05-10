Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

