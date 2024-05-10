Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

