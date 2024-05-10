Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,156 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

AMCR stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

