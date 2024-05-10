Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,136 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

