Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,146 shares of company stock worth $39,475,882 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.22 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

