Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,227,000.

KIE stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

