Merit Financial Group LLC Has $215,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,969 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJP opened at $22.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

