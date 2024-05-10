Merit Financial Group LLC Has $222,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AON by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in AON by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Trading Up 1.3 %

AON opened at $287.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

