Merit Financial Group LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

