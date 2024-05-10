Merit Financial Group LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $202.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

