Merit Financial Group LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

