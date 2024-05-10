Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

