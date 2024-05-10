Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $180,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

