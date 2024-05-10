Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,213,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 191,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.