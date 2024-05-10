Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

