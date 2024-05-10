Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

VTR opened at $47.55 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -250.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.37%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.