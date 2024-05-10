Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $260.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.01 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

