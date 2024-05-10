Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $11,446,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NGG opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

