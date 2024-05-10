Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRX opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

