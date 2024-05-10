Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $29,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.