Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,800 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

SQQQ opened at $10.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

