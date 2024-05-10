Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of Zedge worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of ZDGE opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Zedge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Zedge had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 59.40%.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

