Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 565,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458,564 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 167,621 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 37.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
