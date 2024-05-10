Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 25,707 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,707 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 148,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

FEZ stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.02.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

