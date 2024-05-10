Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,130,000 after purchasing an additional 367,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,890,000 after purchasing an additional 147,674 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

GPC opened at $155.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

