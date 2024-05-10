Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 27,246 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

HYT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

