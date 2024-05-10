Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

