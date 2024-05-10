Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $176,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

