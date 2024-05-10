Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of American Conservative Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 271.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the third quarter worth $1,677,000.
American Conservative Values ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
American Conservative Values ETF stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.
About American Conservative Values ETF
The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.
