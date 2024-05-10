Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DVY opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $124.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.