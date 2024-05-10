Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,286.78 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $739.61 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,167.70.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

