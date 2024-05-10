Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

FTSM opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

