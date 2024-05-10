Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Corteva by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,535,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,415 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

