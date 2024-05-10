Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,191.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 46,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,411.61. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,282.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1,188.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $1.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

